Kerala CM Urges Restoration of Financial Relief in Disaster Law
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has appealed to Prime Minister Modi to reinstate a key provision of the National Disaster Management Act, 2005. The provision, removed in March 2025, enabled financial relief for natural disaster victims. Vijayan insists its removal deepens victims' suffering, calling for urgent intervention.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reverse an amendment that removed Section 13 from the National Disaster Management Act, 2005.
This section allowed financial relief and loan flexibility for those affected by natural disasters.
Vijayan warns that without this provision, disaster-hit families will struggle to recover.
