Left Menu

Kerala CM Urges Restoration of Financial Relief in Disaster Law

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has appealed to Prime Minister Modi to reinstate a key provision of the National Disaster Management Act, 2005. The provision, removed in March 2025, enabled financial relief for natural disaster victims. Vijayan insists its removal deepens victims' suffering, calling for urgent intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-06-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 20:54 IST
Kerala CM Urges Restoration of Financial Relief in Disaster Law
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reverse an amendment that removed Section 13 from the National Disaster Management Act, 2005.

This section allowed financial relief and loan flexibility for those affected by natural disasters.

Vijayan warns that without this provision, disaster-hit families will struggle to recover.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025