Brazen Bank Heists Shock Odisha: Armed Robbers Strike Twice

In a startling turn of events, two separate bank heists left authorities and customers in Odisha on edge. Armed robbers targeted Odisha Gramya Bank in Joda, Keonjhar, making off with Rs 10 lakh and gold ornaments, sparking fear among those present.

The heist saw miscreants threatening bank staff and customers, compelling them to relinquish valuables. The robbers managed to flee with their loot, prompting police to launch an immediate investigation, with officials reviewing CCTV footage to track the culprits' identity and whereabouts.

Additionally, in the Bhadrak district, similar chaos ensued at AU Small Finance Bank in Tihidi Bazaar. Armed men, faces concealed, held the bank manager at gunpoint before looting over Rs 7 lakh. Authorities are actively pursuing leads to apprehend those responsible.