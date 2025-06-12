Left Menu

Haryana Administrative Shake-Up: Major Transfers Announced

In a major reshuffle, the Haryana government transferred and posted 31 IAS officers and five HCS officers. Key moves include Raja Sekhar Vundru to Fisheries, Vineet Garg to School Education, and Pankaj Agarwal to Agriculture. The transfers are effective immediately, impacting various departments.

  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government implemented a sweeping administrative reshuffle this Thursday, transferring and posting orders for 31 IAS officers and five HCS officers with immediate effect. The move reflects a strategic approach to enhance efficiency across various state departments.

Significant appointments include Raja Sekhar Vundru as Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) for the Fisheries Department, previously serving in Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare. Vineet Garg transitions to the ACS role for the School Education Department, while D Suresh will take on responsibilities in the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Department.

Other notable changes involve Rajeev Ranjan's new role in Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship, Pankaj Agarwal's shift to oversee Agriculture, and Amit Kumar Agrawal's transfer to Industries and Commerce. These strategic postings aim to streamline operations and reinforce the state's governance framework.

