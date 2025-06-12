Legal Battle Erupts Over New York's Courtroom Immigration Arrest Ban

The Trump administration has initiated a lawsuit against New York state, targeting a law that obstructs federal immigration enforcement within courthouse premises. This legal action, announced on Thursday, underscores a growing conflict over state policies that allegedly protect dangerous criminals from arrest.

The lawsuit, filed in New York's Northern District, accuses the state of implementing 'lawless sanctuary city policies' that hinder immigration compliance, according to U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi. The Justice Department argues that courthouse arrests offer a safer environment for officers and the public.

New York's Protect Our Courts Act prohibits immigration officials from arresting individuals at courthouses or during proceedings without judicial warrants. Democratic state Sen. Brad Hoylman, who sponsored the bill, criticized the Trump administration for turning courts into 'hunting grounds' for agents. State officials, including Governor Kathy Hochul, continue to face federal scrutiny over policies perceived as defying immigration enforcement.

