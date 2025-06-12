Enhancing Minority Outreach in Himachal Pradesh: Boosting Welfare through Robust Participation

On Thursday, Himachal Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Dhani Ram Shandil underscored the critical role of minority associations in broadening the reach of welfare programs. His remarks came during the 53rd meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Minorities Finance and Development Corporation (HPMFDC).

Shandil highlighted the necessity of active participation from minority bodies to close information gaps and optimize access to developmental schemes for minority groups in the region. The minister reviewed current programs and praised the positive community response to awareness campaigns throughout various districts.

The HPMFDC currently offers term loans up to Rs 30 lakh for ventures in tourism, agriculture, and small businesses, as well as education loans and support for self-help groups. During 2024–25, the corporation disbursed substantial funds to over 3,000 beneficiaries, displaying significant progress in financial support for minority communities. The board also approved a revenue budget for 2025-26 and appointed auditors for transparency and accountability initiatives.