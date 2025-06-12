Left Menu

Tense U.S.-China Negotiations Underway in London

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that discussions between U.S. and Chinese negotiators in London did not include TikTok's divestment. Instead, meetings revolved around finalizing the U.S.-China tariff truce and easing export controls on rare earth minerals, certain technology goods, and aircraft engines.

In the midst of ongoing geopolitical strains, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized on Thursday that the status of TikTok wasn't part of the agenda during recent U.S.-China discussions in London.

The high-level talks prioritized ironing out the details of a tentative U.S.-China tariff truce, alongside discussions to possibly ease restrictions on critical exports such as Chinese rare earth minerals and magnets, and U.S. technology products as well as aircraft engines.

With a looming deadline for ByteDance to divest TikTok, tension remains palpable yet undiscussed, shedding light on the complexity of current U.S.-China economic relations.

