Tragic Air India Crash Claims Lives of Medical Students and Doctor's Family

A London-bound Air India flight crashed into BJ Medical College's residential quarters, resulting in a devastating loss. Four MBBS students and a doctor's wife were among the deceased, as confirmed by a senior official.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, carrying over 240 people, met its tragic fate in Meghaninagar after taking off from Ahmedabad airport at 1.39 pm. The incident left 19 injured, with five in critical condition, and some students still untraceable, revealed college dean Dr. Minakshi Parikh.

In addition to the student's tragedy, a doctor's wife perished, and two relatives were hurt. Despite the shocking incident, most doctors and their families have been accounted for and are safe, Parikh added.

(With inputs from agencies.)