Tragic Air India Crash Claims Lives of Medical Students and Doctor's Family
A tragic plane crash involving an Air India flight bound for London resulted in the deaths of four MBBS students and a doctor's wife. The crash occurred shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad, affecting the BJ Medical College community. Several individuals remain missing or injured.
- Country:
- India
A London-bound Air India flight crashed into BJ Medical College's residential quarters, resulting in a devastating loss. Four MBBS students and a doctor's wife were among the deceased, as confirmed by a senior official.
The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, carrying over 240 people, met its tragic fate in Meghaninagar after taking off from Ahmedabad airport at 1.39 pm. The incident left 19 injured, with five in critical condition, and some students still untraceable, revealed college dean Dr. Minakshi Parikh.
In addition to the student's tragedy, a doctor's wife perished, and two relatives were hurt. Despite the shocking incident, most doctors and their families have been accounted for and are safe, Parikh added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Celebrating PM's vision of 'Ek Bharat - Shreshtha Bharat': Three-Day Indian Folk Carnival concludes in Ahmedabad
Finland Opens New Honorary Consulate in Ahmedabad, Strengthening Ties with India
BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla quashes political agenda speculations in IPL final venue shift from Kolkata to Ahmedabad
Finland to open new honorary consulate in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on June 9, ambassador to inaugurate
Tragic Collision on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Claims Three Lives