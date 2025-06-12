Alleged Assault in Madhya Pradesh Raises Political Storm

In a disturbing incident in Madhya Pradesh, a 16-year-old girl was reportedly drugged and sexually assaulted at a government hospital. The alleged assault took place at the Government Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Rewa, where the victim's mother was receiving treatment.

According to the police, a hospital staffer, Mahendra Tiwari, was detained and later arrested under several sections including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology Act. The Congress party claims the state's BJP government is covering up a case of rape, despite medical reports ruling out such an offense.

The investigation has been transferred to the women's police, and efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend additional suspects. The case has sparked political controversy, with accusations of the government failing to ensure women's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)