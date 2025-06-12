Kenyan Police Constable Arrest Sparks Outcry Over Blogger's Death

A police constable in Kenya has been arrested following the death of political blogger Albert Ojwang, which occurred in custody last week. The arrest has incited public protests throughout Nairobi.

At 31, Ojwang's death marked another grim instance scrutinizing the country's security services. Accusations against these agencies include engaging in extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.

This incident has intensified calls for reform and accountability within Kenyan police forces, highlighting longstanding issues now under heightened national and international attention.

