Kenyan Police Constable Arrest Sparks Outcry Over Blogger's Death
Albert Ojwang's death in police custody has led to the arrest of a constable, fueling protests in Nairobi. The incident highlights allegations against Kenyan security services regarding extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances. Local media coverage reflects widespread concern about the nation's police practices.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 12-06-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 23:15 IST
Kenya
- Kenya
A police constable in Kenya has been arrested following the death of political blogger Albert Ojwang, which occurred in custody last week. The arrest has incited public protests throughout Nairobi.
At 31, Ojwang's death marked another grim instance scrutinizing the country's security services. Accusations against these agencies include engaging in extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.
This incident has intensified calls for reform and accountability within Kenyan police forces, highlighting longstanding issues now under heightened national and international attention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
