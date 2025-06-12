Transnet's Landmark Wage Agreement

South Africa's state logistics behemoth, Transnet, announced on Thursday that it had successfully reached a wage agreement with its recognized labor unions, culminating in an 18% salary increase spread over three years.

The agreement marks a significant step forward in labor relations for the company, aiming to address the needs of its workforce amidst challenging economic conditions.

Transnet's statement emphasizes the company's commitment to fostering a positive work environment while ensuring operational stability and long-term growth.

