Tensions Rise in Bhadrak: Internet Suspended Amid Cattle Smuggling Clash
Internet services have been suspended in parts of Odisha's Bhadrak district following tensions from a clash over cattle smuggling that resulted in a man's death. The local administration has deployed security personnel and arrested 12 individuals, while state officials assure support for the victim's family.
In the wake of rising tensions following a fatal clash over cattle smuggling, internet services have been suspended in several areas within Odisha's Bhadrak district. Officials have implemented these measures to maintain order, as confirmed by the police on Thursday.
Bhadrak Superintendent of Police Manoj Rout stated that internet services were disrupted for 24 hours starting from 6 am in key regions like Bhadrak Municipality and Dhamnagar. Despite tensions, control has been maintained. However, a crowd gathered as members of the Bhadrak Go Rakshya Samiti held a procession for the victim, Santosh Parida, who succumbed to his injuries after being attacked.
In response, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a compensation package for the victim's family, along with educational support for Parida's children. Meanwhile, the district administration has stationed over 800 security personnel to deter unrest, and law enforcement continues to make arrests while engaging with community leaders to ensure peace.
