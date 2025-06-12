Tragedy Strikes at Fort Campbell: Helicopter Training Incident Leaves One Soldier Dead

A tragic helicopter training incident at Fort Campbell resulted in the death of one soldier and left another injured, military officials disclosed on Thursday.

The incident, which occurred around 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Fort Campbell training grounds, involved two service members from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), according to an official release.

Emergency services were immediately dispatched. One soldier, sadly, did not survive, while the other was transported to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition. The soldiers' identities remain undisclosed until their families have been notified. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.