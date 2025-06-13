Left Menu

Iran Hits Back: Warnings of Repercussions After Israeli Strike

Iranian armed forces spokesperson warns that Israel and the U.S. will bear severe consequences following an early Friday Israeli attack on Iran. The response underscores escalating tensions in the region.

Updated: 13-06-2025 08:27 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 08:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a bold warning, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi of the Iranian armed forces declared that both Israel and the United States would face significant repercussions after an Israeli assault on Iran occurred early Friday.

The statement, aired on Iranian state television, reflects the growing tension between the nations involved. With accusations flying, the international community remains on alert, watching for potential fallout from the incident.

Meanwhile, analysts are concerned that this latest development could further destabilize the already volatile region, drawing in additional global powers and potentially escalating into broader conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

