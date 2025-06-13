Iran Hits Back: Warnings of Repercussions After Israeli Strike

In a bold warning, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi of the Iranian armed forces declared that both Israel and the United States would face significant repercussions after an Israeli assault on Iran occurred early Friday.

The statement, aired on Iranian state television, reflects the growing tension between the nations involved. With accusations flying, the international community remains on alert, watching for potential fallout from the incident.

Meanwhile, analysts are concerned that this latest development could further destabilize the already volatile region, drawing in additional global powers and potentially escalating into broader conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)