Israel's Stand: No Choice But to Strike Iran
Israel declared it had no alternative but to launch a military attack on Iran, citing intelligence claims that Tehran is nearing the point of no return in its nuclear ambitions. Israeli officials emphasized that diplomatic solutions have been exhausted as Iran's regime continues to pursue nuclear weapons.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 08:53 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 08:53 IST
In a bold declaration, Israel announced that it had no choice but to carry out an attack on Iran, alleging that the Islamic Republic is approaching a critical threshold in its pursuit of nuclear weaponry.
The Israeli military's statement highlighted decades of Tehran's ambition to secure a nuclear arsenal, a path the global community has tried to deter through diplomatic negotiations.
Despite these efforts, Israel claims Iran remains resolute, although it withheld specific evidence supporting its recent intelligence assessments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
