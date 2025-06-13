Israel's Stand: No Choice But to Strike Iran

In a bold declaration, Israel announced that it had no choice but to carry out an attack on Iran, alleging that the Islamic Republic is approaching a critical threshold in its pursuit of nuclear weaponry.

The Israeli military's statement highlighted decades of Tehran's ambition to secure a nuclear arsenal, a path the global community has tried to deter through diplomatic negotiations.

Despite these efforts, Israel claims Iran remains resolute, although it withheld specific evidence supporting its recent intelligence assessments.

