Nationwide Protests Erupt Over Federal Immigration Raids: A Weekend of Demonstrations

Protests are sweeping across the United States due to federal immigration enforcement actions. Tensions have escalated with both peaceful demonstrations and clashes with police resulting in arrests. President Trump has sent National Guard troops to Los Angeles, while 'No Kings' events are being organized nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Austin | Updated: 13-06-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 12:47 IST
Protests over federal immigration enforcement raids have erupted nationwide as cities prepare for major demonstrations against President Donald Trump. The weekend promises to be a pivotal moment as communities react to the administration's immigration policies.

While many protests have been peaceful, confrontations between demonstrators and law enforcement have been reported, leading to arrests and the use of chemical dispersants by officers. Trump has deployed National Guard troops and Marines to Los Angeles in response to protests, which have grown increasingly volatile.

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals has temporarily blocked an order directing the return of control of National Guard troops to California. As cities across the country brace for 'No Kings' events, the federal government has been swift in its legal response, filing an appeal against recent court rulings.

