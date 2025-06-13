Left Menu

China Urges Restraint in Middle East Tensions

China is monitoring Israeli attacks on Iran with concern, urging relevant parties to act towards regional peace and stability. The Chinese government warns against operations that could escalate tensions and expresses willingness to help de-escalate the situation.

Updated: 13-06-2025 12:55 IST
China Urges Restraint in Middle East Tensions
  • Country:
  • China

China has expressed concern over the ongoing Israeli attacks on Iran, urging all involved to prioritize regional peace and stability, according to a statement from the foreign ministry on Friday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian highlighted the potential for grave consequences and called for restraint to prevent further escalation of tensions.

China is prepared to play a constructive role in easing the situation to ensure peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

