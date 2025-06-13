Kerala Government Employee Suspended After Offensive Comment on Plane Crash Victim

A government employee in Kerala has faced suspension following an inappropriate comment on social media. A Pavithran, a junior superintendent at Vellarikundu taluk office in Kasaragod district, posted a mocking remark on Facebook about Ranjitha, a nurse from Pathanamthitta, who tragically died in the Ahmedabad plane crash.

The suspension was promptly issued by State Revenue Minister K Rajan, who described Pavithran's comment as 'disgraceful'. Ranjitha was in Kerala for work formalities when the crash occurred, cutting short her plans to return to her nursing role in the UK.

State Health Minister Veena George visited Ranjitha's grieving family in Pullad, offering condolences. The crash of Boeing 787 Dreamliner in Ahmedabad, carrying 242 passengers, claimed 241 lives, leaving one sole survivor.

(With inputs from agencies.)