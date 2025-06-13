Tensions Rise: Israel Strikes Iran as Germany Calls for Caution
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz about Israel's recent attack on Iran, aiming to halt Tehran's nuclear ambitions. Merz emphasized Israel's right to self-defense but urged both nations to avoid escalation. Germany is coordinating with allies and addressing safety precautions in the region.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu notified German Chancellor Friedrich Merz of an Israeli strike on Iran during a phone call on Friday, according to Merz's statement.
Germany has underscored Israel's right to defend itself while cautioning against the potential for escalation. These attacks reportedly targeted Iran's nuclear, missile, and military sectors to hinder nuclear weapon development.
Germany is actively working with allies like the U.S., UK, and France to manage the situation and has implemented safety measures for its citizens and facilities amid rising tensions.
