Intentional Homicide Revealed: Shocking Twist in Meppadi Accident Case

A shocking development has emerged in the Meppadi accident case, as police investigations reveal that the incident was not a mere accident but a premeditated act of homicide.

Authorities have arrested four additional individuals involved in the case, all of whom were present in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The police investigation concluded that the vehicle, driven by Akhil, intentionally targeted the scooter after an altercation with the victim's grandson, resulting in the fatality.

(With inputs from agencies.)