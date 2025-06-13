Intentional Homicide Revealed: Shocking Twist in Meppadi Accident Case
An investigation has uncovered that the death of an elderly scooter passenger at Meppadi was a planned act of homicide. Five individuals have been arrested in the case, including the driver of the vehicle. The victim was hit intentionally following a quarrel with the accused.
A shocking development has emerged in the Meppadi accident case, as police investigations reveal that the incident was not a mere accident but a premeditated act of homicide.
Authorities have arrested four additional individuals involved in the case, all of whom were present in the vehicle at the time of the incident.
The police investigation concluded that the vehicle, driven by Akhil, intentionally targeted the scooter after an altercation with the victim's grandson, resulting in the fatality.
