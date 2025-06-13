Hope and Heartbreak: Ukraine's Painstaking Search for the Fallen

The uncertainty of war leaves families in torment, as Ukrainian Volodymyr Umanets hopes for the return of his son, Sergiy, who is caught in a historic swap between Russia and Ukraine.

The exchange, agreed upon in June 2022, aims to reunite 1,000 prisoners of war and repatriate the remains of thousands more. Joyful reunions are marred by the grim reality of repatriating dead soldiers.

Forensic experts face challenges in identifying remains, and allegations of mismanagement and war crimes add layers of complexity to the process. Ukrainian prosecutors aim to bring justice, as more families await closure.