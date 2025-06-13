Hope and Heartbreak: Ukraine's Painstaking Search for the Fallen
Volodymyr Umanets hopes his missing son Sergiy is among Ukrainian prisoners of war returned by Russia, yet fears he may instead receive his son's remains. Amid an unprecedented exchange of dead soldiers between the nations, families face a painful wait for identification as allegations of misconduct surface.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 13:47 IST
The uncertainty of war leaves families in torment, as Ukrainian Volodymyr Umanets hopes for the return of his son, Sergiy, who is caught in a historic swap between Russia and Ukraine.
The exchange, agreed upon in June 2022, aims to reunite 1,000 prisoners of war and repatriate the remains of thousands more. Joyful reunions are marred by the grim reality of repatriating dead soldiers.
Forensic experts face challenges in identifying remains, and allegations of mismanagement and war crimes add layers of complexity to the process. Ukrainian prosecutors aim to bring justice, as more families await closure.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- prisoners
- war
- Sergiy
- repatriation
- remains
- identification
- Russia
- families
- allegations
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Flood situation in Assam's Sribhumi remains grim, 40,000 people affected
Rajasthan man inspired by 'Drishyam' kills elderly woman; burns body, dumps remains in lake
UAE's 'Hope Remains': A Documentary Spotlight on Humanitarian Efforts in Gaza
Return of Hostage Remains Marks Beginning of Healing
DNA Confirms Remains in Limpopo Are Missing Journalist Aserie Ndlovu, Partner