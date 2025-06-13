Left Menu

Global Tensions Escalate as Israel Launches Strikes on Iran

Israel has initiated Operation Rising Lion, striking Iran and prompting varied reactions from the international community. With calls for de-escalation and diplomatic resolution, global leaders are concerned about the potential for increased regional instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 13:53 IST
In a significant military move, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion targeting Iran, which has provoked global reactions and urgent calls for de-escalation.

The Israeli strike aims to dismantle perceived threats from Iran, but has raised international concern over potential regional instability.

World leaders are advocating for restraint and diplomacy to prevent escalation and maintain peace in the Middle East.

