According to state media reports, Russian forces have successfully taken control of three additional Ukrainian villages, further cementing their presence in the conflict zones of Ukraine. The villages include Yablonovka in the northeastern Sumy region and both Koptevo and Komar in the eastern Donetsk region.

The Russian Defence Ministry claims that Russian troops have captured a total of six Ukrainian villages over the past seven days, signaling a significant development in the ongoing conflict.

However, these claims remain unverified by independent sources, as news agency Reuters has not been able to confirm the battlefield reports from the ground.

