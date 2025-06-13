Left Menu

Russian Forces Seize Key Ukrainian Villages

Russian forces have taken control of three villages in Ukraine's Sumy and Donetsk regions, according to state media. The Russian Defence Ministry claims six villages were captured in a week. These reports have not been independently verified by Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-06-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 14:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
According to state media reports, Russian forces have successfully taken control of three additional Ukrainian villages, further cementing their presence in the conflict zones of Ukraine. The villages include Yablonovka in the northeastern Sumy region and both Koptevo and Komar in the eastern Donetsk region.

The Russian Defence Ministry claims that Russian troops have captured a total of six Ukrainian villages over the past seven days, signaling a significant development in the ongoing conflict.

However, these claims remain unverified by independent sources, as news agency Reuters has not been able to confirm the battlefield reports from the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

