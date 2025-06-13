Left Menu

Duterte Seeks ICC Permission for Interim Release Amid War on Drugs Charges

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has requested interim release from the International Criminal Court, citing age and assurances of non-flight. Arrested for alleged murder in the 'war on drugs,' Duterte's lawyer claims his detention is unlawful. A third country is willing to host him pending ICC approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 15:16 IST
Duterte Seeks ICC Permission for Interim Release Amid War on Drugs Charges
Rodrigo Duterte

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has petitioned the International Criminal Court (ICC) for interim release to another country, according to his legal counsel. Citing his advanced age and his promise not to flee, Duterte seeks release on humanitarian grounds while facing murder charges related to his 'war on drugs.'

Duterte's lawyer, Nicholas Kaufman, argued that a third country has agreed to host Duterte, ensuring he will not commit further crimes or attempt to escape. Duterte, arrested in March, maintains his detention equates to kidnapping, emphasizing he no longer holds presidential authority to abuse.

Despite opposition from victims of the drug war, Duterte's release request was noted to not be opposed by the prosecution, assuming undisclosed conditions are met. The ICC's pre-trial chamber is expected to provide a public response soon, as Duterte remains a figure of political influence in the Philippines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025