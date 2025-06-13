Duterte Seeks ICC Permission for Interim Release Amid War on Drugs Charges

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has petitioned the International Criminal Court (ICC) for interim release to another country, according to his legal counsel. Citing his advanced age and his promise not to flee, Duterte seeks release on humanitarian grounds while facing murder charges related to his 'war on drugs.'

Duterte's lawyer, Nicholas Kaufman, argued that a third country has agreed to host Duterte, ensuring he will not commit further crimes or attempt to escape. Duterte, arrested in March, maintains his detention equates to kidnapping, emphasizing he no longer holds presidential authority to abuse.

Despite opposition from victims of the drug war, Duterte's release request was noted to not be opposed by the prosecution, assuming undisclosed conditions are met. The ICC's pre-trial chamber is expected to provide a public response soon, as Duterte remains a figure of political influence in the Philippines.

(With inputs from agencies.)