Russia has issued a strong rebuke against recent Israeli airstrikes on Iran, calling them unprovoked and in violation of the United Nations charter. Moscow accused Israel of sabotaging diplomatic efforts aimed at mitigating Western concerns regarding Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

According to reports, Israel launched attacks targeting Iran's nuclear sites, ballistic missile facilities, and military leaders. However, the Bushehr nuclear power plant, constructed by Russia, remained unharmed. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov expressed Russia's concern over the incident and confirmed that President Vladimir Putin is receiving live updates from intelligence and defense officials.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry condemned Israel's actions and criticized the West for inflaming anti-Iranian sentiments. It urged restraint and diplomacy, warning that further escalation could lead to full-blown regional conflict. Moscow maintains that peaceful solutions are the only way to address fears over Iran's nuclear program.

