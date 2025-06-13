Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Russia Condemns Israeli Strikes on Iran

Russia has condemned Israeli airstrikes on Iran, accusing them of violating the UN charter and undermining diplomatic measures to address Western concerns over Tehran's nuclear program. The Kremlin emphasized the need for restraint and diplomacy to prevent further escalation and potential conflict in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 15:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia has issued a strong rebuke against recent Israeli airstrikes on Iran, calling them unprovoked and in violation of the United Nations charter. Moscow accused Israel of sabotaging diplomatic efforts aimed at mitigating Western concerns regarding Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

According to reports, Israel launched attacks targeting Iran's nuclear sites, ballistic missile facilities, and military leaders. However, the Bushehr nuclear power plant, constructed by Russia, remained unharmed. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov expressed Russia's concern over the incident and confirmed that President Vladimir Putin is receiving live updates from intelligence and defense officials.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry condemned Israel's actions and criticized the West for inflaming anti-Iranian sentiments. It urged restraint and diplomacy, warning that further escalation could lead to full-blown regional conflict. Moscow maintains that peaceful solutions are the only way to address fears over Iran's nuclear program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

