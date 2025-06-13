Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Hit Natanz
The Natanz nuclear enrichment facility in Iran has been significantly damaged following Israeli military strikes. According to Brigadier General Effie Defrin, the attacks are part of a gradual and potentially lengthy operation. More strikes are anticipated as the military operation continues.
- Country:
- Israel
The Natanz nuclear enrichment facility in Iran suffered major setbacks after Israeli military strikes targeted it on Friday. Brigadier General Effie Defrin, an Israeli military spokesman, confirmed the attacks caused substantial damage to the site.
In an online briefing with journalists, Defrin revealed that the military operation is following a prolonged and strategic plan. He hinted that the strikes could continue for an extended period, indicating further military actions are anticipated.
These developments signal mounting tensions in the region, as the targeting of crucial nuclear sites underscores the complexity of the geopolitical landscape and potential ramifications for international relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China's Military Engages at Shangri-La Dialogue
Tragedy Strikes: South Korean Military Aircraft Crash Claims Lives
Tharoor's Remarks Spark Congress Controversy: A Debate on India's Military Past
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant: No Signs of Restart Amid Occupation
Delays in Defence Projects and the Call for Self-Reliance: A Military Perspective