Meghalaya Government Clamps Down After Shocking Honeymoon Murder

In response to the chilling honeymoon murder in Sohra, the Meghalaya government announced plans to fortify legislation aimed at safeguarding state residents and restricting the entry of criminals masquerading as tourists.

The initiative follows the murder of businessman Raja Raghuvanshi from Indore, orchestrated by his wife and her paramour during what was meant to be a honeymoon trip.

Cabinet spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh stated that the Meghalaya Resident Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), 2016, would be revised for enhanced enforcement, highlighting the state's ongoing bid for Inner Line Permit implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)