Meghalaya Government Clamps Down After Shocking Honeymoon Murder
Following the sensational honeymoon murder in Sohra, the Meghalaya government plans to strengthen the Meghalaya Resident Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) to safeguard residents and curb criminal tourists' influx. This decision is propelled by the murder of businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, which spotlighted vulnerabilities in tourist entry policies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 13-06-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 17:44 IST
In response to the chilling honeymoon murder in Sohra, the Meghalaya government announced plans to fortify legislation aimed at safeguarding state residents and restricting the entry of criminals masquerading as tourists.
The initiative follows the murder of businessman Raja Raghuvanshi from Indore, orchestrated by his wife and her paramour during what was meant to be a honeymoon trip.
Cabinet spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh stated that the Meghalaya Resident Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), 2016, would be revised for enhanced enforcement, highlighting the state's ongoing bid for Inner Line Permit implementation.
