Controversy Over Karnataka's Caste Census: A Clash of Social Justice and Political Influence
The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) criticized the Congress-led Karnataka government for scrapping the 2015 caste census, calling it a betrayal to marginalized communities. They suspect political pressure from caste leaders influenced the decision and demand a judicial probe and release of the original report.
- Country:
- India
The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has accused the Congress-run Karnataka government of abandoning the 2015 caste census, labeling it a betrayal of the state's underprivileged groups, including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and minority communities.
Conducted over eight months with 1.6 lakh officials at a cost of Rs 165 crore, the original survey was discarded due to claims of 'inaccuracy' and 'outdatedness.' Alleging political pressure from powerful caste-centric leaders, SDPI questioned the government's dedication to social justice, demanding a judicial probe and the release of the initial findings.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that a new Socio-Educational survey will be completed within 90 days without commenting on its cost, raising more questions about the use of public funds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Caste Enumeration: A Transformative Step for Social Justice
Those who ditched poor people, dalits in Bihar in garb of social justice now trying to grab power: PM Modi at Karakat rally.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's Firm Stance Against Anti-Constitutional Forces
Karnataka's Quest for a Drug-Free Future: CM Siddaramaiah's Strategic Push
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Enforces Education Overhaul