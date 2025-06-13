Controversy Over Karnataka's Caste Census: A Clash of Social Justice and Political Influence

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has accused the Congress-run Karnataka government of abandoning the 2015 caste census, labeling it a betrayal of the state's underprivileged groups, including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and minority communities.

Conducted over eight months with 1.6 lakh officials at a cost of Rs 165 crore, the original survey was discarded due to claims of 'inaccuracy' and 'outdatedness.' Alleging political pressure from powerful caste-centric leaders, SDPI questioned the government's dedication to social justice, demanding a judicial probe and the release of the initial findings.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that a new Socio-Educational survey will be completed within 90 days without commenting on its cost, raising more questions about the use of public funds.

