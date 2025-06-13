Left Menu

Mauro Cid's Testimony: The Coup Plot Against Lula

Mauro Cid, a former aide to Brazil's ex-President Jair Bolsonaro, is poised for questioning after a revoked arrest order. He provided sworn testimony accusing Bolsonaro of amending a draft decree in an alleged coup plot to prevent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's inauguration in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 19:29 IST
Mauro Cid, once a key aide to Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, is set for questioning in a significant legal development. The Supreme Court has revoked an arrest warrant against him, according to reports from CNN Brasil and GloboNews.

Cid's lawyer confirmed to Reuters that the warrant was lifted, enabling Cid to undergo questioning on Thursday night. As of yet, federal police have not commented on the ongoing case.

In a crucial testimony earlier this week, Cid alleged that Bolsonaro had revised a draft decree purportedly as part of a coup attempt to block President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from assuming office in January 2023.

