Court Backs Trump's Military Deployment Amidst Los Angeles Protests

In a significant legal development, U.S. President Donald Trump has been granted permission to continue deploying National Guard troops in Los Angeles. The ruling comes from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals amidst escalating protests against immigration raids.

The deployment, a part of Trump's campaign promise to increase immigration enforcement, has faced strong opposition from democratic leaders and civil rights groups. Critics argue Trump's actions exemplify authoritarianism and excessive use of force.

The public remains divided over the move, as a Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals mixed reactions, highlighting the nation's ongoing struggle with immigration issues and civil rights.

