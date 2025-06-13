Left Menu

Court Backs Trump's Military Deployment Amidst Los Angeles Protests

A court ruled that U.S. President Donald Trump can continue deploying National Guard troops in Los Angeles. This comes amidst protests against immigration raids and increased military presence. The decision marks a significant moment in the ongoing civil unrest, with opinions divided on Trump's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 19:31 IST
Court Backs Trump's Military Deployment Amidst Los Angeles Protests
Donald Trump

In a significant legal development, U.S. President Donald Trump has been granted permission to continue deploying National Guard troops in Los Angeles. The ruling comes from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals amidst escalating protests against immigration raids.

The deployment, a part of Trump's campaign promise to increase immigration enforcement, has faced strong opposition from democratic leaders and civil rights groups. Critics argue Trump's actions exemplify authoritarianism and excessive use of force.

The public remains divided over the move, as a Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals mixed reactions, highlighting the nation's ongoing struggle with immigration issues and civil rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025