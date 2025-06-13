Left Menu

Diplomatic Ties Strengthen Amid Air India Tragedy

The British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the Air India crash that claimed 265 lives, including 52 UK residents. Efforts are ongoing to ascertain the facts, with both nations collaborating to provide support to affected families.

The British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad following the tragic crash of an Air India flight that resulted in 265 fatalities, including 52 UK residents. Collaboration between the UK and India is underway to determine the crash's particulars.

The ill-fated Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner, heading for London, crashed shortly after departure from Ahmedabad airport. It collided with a medical college complex, leading to widespread devastation. A British citizen was the sole survivor among the 241 passengers and crew.

Cameron offered condolences and expressed gratitude for the swift action by first responders. Both countries stand united in supporting the affected families during this difficult period. She also visited the crash site and hospital before attending a prayer service at the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar.

