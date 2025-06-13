Miracle of Seat 11A: Survivor's Unbelievable Escape from Air India Crash

In a miraculous tale of survival, Viswashkumar Ramesh emerged as the sole survivor of the devastating Air India plane crash, which claimed the lives of more than 240 individuals. Ramesh's escape from the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which erupted in flames moments after take-off, has been widely heralded as the 'miracle of seat 11A.'

Captured limping in a blood-stained T-shirt, Ramesh recounted his harrowing experience from a hospital bed, expressing disbelief at his survival amidst the chaos. 'I thought I was also going to die,' said Ramesh, who had managed to escape through a broken emergency exit after witnessing the death of others.

While Ramesh's family in Leicester mourns the probable loss of his brother, broader investigations into the crash continue. Authorities are working to uncover the cause of one of the decade's deadliest aviation disasters. Meanwhile, Ramesh's survival is seen as nothing short of a miracle, bringing hope amid tragedy.