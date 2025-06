Diplomatic Tensions Flare as Germany Cancels Israel Visit

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has been compelled to adjust his itinerary in the Middle East, canceling a planned visit to Israel in response to the country's recent military actions against Iran.

Speaking in Cairo after discussions with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Wadephul indicated his next stop would be Saudi Arabia for additional talks on Saturday. Originally, his schedule included Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria; however, the foreign ministry has yet to confirm these visits.

Israel justifies its aggressive stance, claiming operations targeting nuclear sites and missile factories as well as significant military figures in Iran, aim to forestall Tehran's nuclear ambitions. Wadephul warned against escalating tensions, urging a return to diplomatic negotiations.

