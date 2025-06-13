Left Menu

Fiery Debate Ignites Over West Bengal Minorities Commission Amendment Bill

The West Bengal Assembly heatedly debated the Minorities Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2025. TMC and BJP members clashed, with TMC defending pro-minority measures and BJP opposing derogatory remarks. The bill aims to empower minority status recognition and improve welfare schemes. Discussion also touched on a heritage issue linked to Rabindranath Tagore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-06-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:41 IST
The West Bengal Assembly was a cauldron of heated exchanges on Friday as the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed over the West Bengal Minorities Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Presented by Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, the bill seeks to empower the state to grant minority status to various groups and enhance welfare initiatives.

TMC's Humayun Kabir lauded the Banerjee government's efforts in advancing minority welfare, while accusing the BJP-led Centre of discriminatory practices against minorities, particularly Muslims. His comments incited strong reactions from BJP members, with Chief Whip Shankar Ghosh demanding their expunction. Kabir, however, denied any derogatory remarks, and Minister Bhattacharya accused BJP leaders of similar behavior.

The debate also covered the appointment of a vice-chairman for the Commission, with calls for a non-political appointee. ISF MLA Naushad Siddique critiqued the Commission's efficacy in handling minority issues. Additionally, a controversial incident linked to Rabindranath Tagore's heritage in Bangladesh was discussed, with Bhattacharya emphasizing the Bengal government's efforts to preserve cultural icons.

