Former GCHQ Worker Sentenced for Security Breach

Hasaan Arshad, a 25-year-old former intelligence worker at the British agency GCHQ, has been imprisoned for seven and a half years after admitting to taking top secret data home. The incident, which occurred between August and September 2022, exposed the names of 17 GCHQ employees.

Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson highlighted the potential dangers of Arshad's actions, emphasizing the risk of sensitive information 'falling into the wrong hands,' ultimately damaging confidence in the UK's security. This was presented during his trial at London's Old Bailey court.

Under Judge Maura McGowan's ruling, Arshad received a six-year sentence for the Computer Misuse Act offence and an additional 18 months for related offences. Arshad's lawyer, Nina Grahame, stated he never intended to pose a security risk, attributing his actions to a drive for perfectionism on an unfinished project.

(With inputs from agencies.)