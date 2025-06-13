Left Menu

Former GCHQ Worker Sentenced for Security Breach

Hasaan Arshad, a former British intelligence worker at GCHQ, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for downloading top secret data onto personal devices. The breach compromised national security, risking the exposure of sensitive information about GCHQ employees. Arshad claimed he acted out of perfectionism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-06-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:49 IST
Former GCHQ Worker Sentenced for Security Breach
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Hasaan Arshad, a 25-year-old former intelligence worker at the British agency GCHQ, has been imprisoned for seven and a half years after admitting to taking top secret data home. The incident, which occurred between August and September 2022, exposed the names of 17 GCHQ employees.

Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson highlighted the potential dangers of Arshad's actions, emphasizing the risk of sensitive information 'falling into the wrong hands,' ultimately damaging confidence in the UK's security. This was presented during his trial at London's Old Bailey court.

Under Judge Maura McGowan's ruling, Arshad received a six-year sentence for the Computer Misuse Act offence and an additional 18 months for related offences. Arshad's lawyer, Nina Grahame, stated he never intended to pose a security risk, attributing his actions to a drive for perfectionism on an unfinished project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025