Agonizing Wait: Families Struggle for Closure After Ahmedabad Crash

With the tragic loss of 265 lives in the Ahmedabad plane crash, families of the victims are caught in a painful waiting game for the remains of their loved ones. What compounds their grief is the delay in the DNA matching process, necessary to identify the badly burned bodies.

Authorities have informed families, many of whom rushed from other cities and abroad, that the process will take at least 72 hours. The relatives, thrust into a state of anguish, have provided DNA samples in hopes of receiving confirmation and closure.

Among those waiting are Kailash Pratap Thakur and the Patni family, who lost multiple members in the crash. Despite understanding the administrative pressure, families like Thakur's and Patni's are desperate for updates as they navigate extreme weather and emotional turmoil.

