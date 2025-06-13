Left Menu

Agonizing Wait: Families Struggle for Closure After Ahmedabad Crash

Families of the Ahmedabad plane crash victims face an arduous wait to reclaim the remains of their loved ones. DNA matching, crucial for identifying the charred bodies, will take at least 72 hours. This wait, alongside the oppressive weather conditions, adds to the grief and hardship they endure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

With the tragic loss of 265 lives in the Ahmedabad plane crash, families of the victims are caught in a painful waiting game for the remains of their loved ones. What compounds their grief is the delay in the DNA matching process, necessary to identify the badly burned bodies.

Authorities have informed families, many of whom rushed from other cities and abroad, that the process will take at least 72 hours. The relatives, thrust into a state of anguish, have provided DNA samples in hopes of receiving confirmation and closure.

Among those waiting are Kailash Pratap Thakur and the Patni family, who lost multiple members in the crash. Despite understanding the administrative pressure, families like Thakur's and Patni's are desperate for updates as they navigate extreme weather and emotional turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

