Milk Tanker Conceals Alcohol Smuggling Operation Busted by Mau Police

Two men were arrested for using a milk tanker to smuggle alcohol into Bihar, where alcohol is banned. The vehicle was stopped on the Gorakhpur-Varanasi Highway. Inside the tanker, authorities found 173 cartons of country-made liquor and eight cartons of whisky. The estimated market value exceeded Rs 10 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mau(Up) | Updated: 13-06-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 22:16 IST
Milk Tanker Conceals Alcohol Smuggling Operation Busted by Mau Police
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Mau have apprehended two individuals involved in a clever but illegal scheme to transport alcohol disguised within a milk tanker. The tanker, caught on the Gorakhpur-Varanasi Highway, was found to contain a hidden cache of 173 cartons of country-made liquor and whisky pouches.

The consignment, valued at over Rs 10 lakh, was mapped back to Ghazipur and intended for delivery in Bihar, a state enforcing prohibition laws. Superintendent Elamaran G declared the interception a significant accomplishment for local law enforcement.

The ingenious use of a modified compartment in a dairy vehicle underscores the lengths smugglers go to bypass legal restrictions. Meanwhile, the vehicle driver evaded capture, but authorities are actively pursuing him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

