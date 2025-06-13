Milk Tanker Conceals Alcohol Smuggling Operation Busted by Mau Police
Two men were arrested for using a milk tanker to smuggle alcohol into Bihar, where alcohol is banned. The vehicle was stopped on the Gorakhpur-Varanasi Highway. Inside the tanker, authorities found 173 cartons of country-made liquor and eight cartons of whisky. The estimated market value exceeded Rs 10 lakh.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Mau have apprehended two individuals involved in a clever but illegal scheme to transport alcohol disguised within a milk tanker. The tanker, caught on the Gorakhpur-Varanasi Highway, was found to contain a hidden cache of 173 cartons of country-made liquor and whisky pouches.
The consignment, valued at over Rs 10 lakh, was mapped back to Ghazipur and intended for delivery in Bihar, a state enforcing prohibition laws. Superintendent Elamaran G declared the interception a significant accomplishment for local law enforcement.
The ingenious use of a modified compartment in a dairy vehicle underscores the lengths smugglers go to bypass legal restrictions. Meanwhile, the vehicle driver evaded capture, but authorities are actively pursuing him.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- liquor
- smuggling
- Mau
- Mau police
- milk tanker
- Bihar
- alcohol
- prohibition
- Ghazipur
- Gorakhpur-Varanasi
ALSO READ
Tragic Loss: Two Bihar STF Officers Die in Road Accident
Mysterious Death of Undertrial in Bihar Jail
PM Modi's Transformative Visit: Unveiling Infrastructure Mega Projects in Bihar
Operation Sindoor: Modi's Triumph in Bihar
PM Modi's Transformative Bihar Visit: Infrastructure, Aviation, and Power Projects Unveiled