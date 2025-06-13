Milk Tanker Conceals Alcohol Smuggling Operation Busted by Mau Police

Authorities in Mau have apprehended two individuals involved in a clever but illegal scheme to transport alcohol disguised within a milk tanker. The tanker, caught on the Gorakhpur-Varanasi Highway, was found to contain a hidden cache of 173 cartons of country-made liquor and whisky pouches.

The consignment, valued at over Rs 10 lakh, was mapped back to Ghazipur and intended for delivery in Bihar, a state enforcing prohibition laws. Superintendent Elamaran G declared the interception a significant accomplishment for local law enforcement.

The ingenious use of a modified compartment in a dairy vehicle underscores the lengths smugglers go to bypass legal restrictions. Meanwhile, the vehicle driver evaded capture, but authorities are actively pursuing him.

(With inputs from agencies.)