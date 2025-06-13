Grenade Scare in Karnal: Quick Action by Haryana STF

In a swift operation by Haryana Police's Special Task Force, two young residents of Karnal were detained following the recovery of a hand grenade. The STF conducted the operation after receiving a tip-off and successfully removed the threat by disposing of the grenade following safety protocols.

The suspects are currently in police custody, and investigations are underway to uncover the source of the explosive device and any potential motives behind possessing it. Authorities are keen on understanding the networks involved in procuring such dangerous materials.

This incident underlines the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in tracking and preventing the illicit circulation of weapons and explosives, posing significant risks to public safety. The authorities emphasize community vigilance in reporting suspicious activities to thwart potential threats effectively.