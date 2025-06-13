Left Menu

Grenade Scare in Karnal: Quick Action by Haryana STF

Two youths from Karnal were detained by Haryana Police's Special Task Force after a hand grenade was found in their possession. The explosive was safely disposed of, and investigations are ongoing to determine how they obtained it and their intentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-06-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 22:37 IST
Grenade Scare in Karnal: Quick Action by Haryana STF
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift operation by Haryana Police's Special Task Force, two young residents of Karnal were detained following the recovery of a hand grenade. The STF conducted the operation after receiving a tip-off and successfully removed the threat by disposing of the grenade following safety protocols.

The suspects are currently in police custody, and investigations are underway to uncover the source of the explosive device and any potential motives behind possessing it. Authorities are keen on understanding the networks involved in procuring such dangerous materials.

This incident underlines the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in tracking and preventing the illicit circulation of weapons and explosives, posing significant risks to public safety. The authorities emphasize community vigilance in reporting suspicious activities to thwart potential threats effectively.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025