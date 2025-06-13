Left Menu

Identity Dilemma: The Case of a Woman Living Between Borders

A 64-year-old woman, claiming to have lived in India for over six decades, has been found with Indian documents despite being born in Pakistan. The verification drive in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, is part of 'Operation Khoj', targeting undocumented foreign nationals. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain her citizenship status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 13-06-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 22:37 IST
Identity Dilemma: The Case of a Woman Living Between Borders
woman
  • Country:
  • India

A 64-year-old woman born in Pakistan but living in India for over six decades faces legal troubles after being found with Indian identity documents. Authorities in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, have booked her under an initiative aimed at identifying undocumented foreign nationals.

The woman, identified as Farhat Sultana, claims that despite her Pakistani birth, she has been an Indian resident since she was eight months old. The matter came to light during 'Operation Khoj' — a campaign zeroing in on illegal residents from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Rohingya communities.

According to SP City Manush Pareek, although Sultana possesses Indian documents like an Aadhaar card and voter ID, these were obtained without legal citizenship verification. Sultana defends her Indian identity with a personal history deeply rooted in India. Investigations continue as authorities try to unravel the complexities of her case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025