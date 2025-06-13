Identity Dilemma: The Case of a Woman Living Between Borders

A 64-year-old woman born in Pakistan but living in India for over six decades faces legal troubles after being found with Indian identity documents. Authorities in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, have booked her under an initiative aimed at identifying undocumented foreign nationals.

The woman, identified as Farhat Sultana, claims that despite her Pakistani birth, she has been an Indian resident since she was eight months old. The matter came to light during 'Operation Khoj' — a campaign zeroing in on illegal residents from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Rohingya communities.

According to SP City Manush Pareek, although Sultana possesses Indian documents like an Aadhaar card and voter ID, these were obtained without legal citizenship verification. Sultana defends her Indian identity with a personal history deeply rooted in India. Investigations continue as authorities try to unravel the complexities of her case.

