U.S. Military Intercepts Iranian Missiles Targeting Israel
The U.S. military intercepted Iranian missiles aimed at Israel, according to two anonymous U.S. officials. Details about the operation, including whether fighter jets or warships were involved, remain undisclosed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-06-2025 01:08 IST | Created: 14-06-2025 01:08 IST
In a significant defensive maneuver, the U.S. military successfully intercepted Iranian missiles that were on a trajectory toward Israel, as confirmed by two U.S. officials on Friday.
The officials, who spoke under anonymity, provided no further details about the engagement, leading to speculation and intrigue over the military's strategic methods.
Although specifics regarding the use of fighter jets or warships remain clouded in secrecy, the incident highlights ongoing tensions and emphasizes the military's quick response capabilities in volatile regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
