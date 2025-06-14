U.S. Military Intercepts Iranian Missiles Targeting Israel

In a significant defensive maneuver, the U.S. military successfully intercepted Iranian missiles that were on a trajectory toward Israel, as confirmed by two U.S. officials on Friday.

The officials, who spoke under anonymity, provided no further details about the engagement, leading to speculation and intrigue over the military's strategic methods.

Although specifics regarding the use of fighter jets or warships remain clouded in secrecy, the incident highlights ongoing tensions and emphasizes the military's quick response capabilities in volatile regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)