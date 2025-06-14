India-China Diplomacy: Fostering People-Centric Ties

In a significant diplomatic initiative, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held discussions with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong to assess the current state of India-China bilateral relations. The talks, which underscored a commitment to stabilize and rebuild ties, prioritized people-centric engagements, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The meeting, taking place on Thursday, saw both sides agreeing to expedite the resumption of direct air services between India and China. This development comes as part of broader efforts to enhance connectivity and cooperation. The foreign secretary also expressed appreciation for China's cooperation in resuming the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra this year.

Further, the discussions encompassed hydrological data sharing, visa facilitation, and media and expert exchanges, reflecting a multifaceted approach to rebuilding relationships. Sun Weidong, during his visit to India, also expressed condolences for the air crash in Gujarat, reaffirming the concerted efforts aimed at improving bilateral ties.