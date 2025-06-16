Navigating Troubled Waters: Electronic Interference Heightens Tensions

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has issued a warning regarding a surge in electronic interference affecting maritime navigation in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

This interference is disrupting the automated systems that vessels rely on for positional reporting, complicating safe navigation in these crucial waterways.

The advisory comes amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, with both nations engaged in ongoing military exchanges. Vessels are urged to proceed with caution and report any incidents of interference to ensure safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)