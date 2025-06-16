Bomb Scare at Jaipur's Palace School Sparks Swift Response
The Palace School in Jaipur received a bomb threat via email, leading to a thorough police inspection. Founded by Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, the school was quickly searched by bomb disposal and dog squads, but no suspicious items were found.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-06-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 15:04 IST
- Country:
- India
The Palace School in Jaipur was the scene of a bomb scare, following an emailed threat received on Monday. Authorities acted swiftly, with school management alerting local law enforcement immediately.
Founded by Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, a figure rooted in Jaipur's royal lineage, the institution became a focus of intense security protocols.
Police dispatched bomb disposal and canine units to the campus for a comprehensive sweep, ultimately finding no evidence of explosive materials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement