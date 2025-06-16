Bomb Scare at Jaipur's Palace School Sparks Swift Response

The Palace School in Jaipur was the scene of a bomb scare, following an emailed threat received on Monday. Authorities acted swiftly, with school management alerting local law enforcement immediately.

Founded by Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, a figure rooted in Jaipur's royal lineage, the institution became a focus of intense security protocols.

Police dispatched bomb disposal and canine units to the campus for a comprehensive sweep, ultimately finding no evidence of explosive materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)