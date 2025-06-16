Left Menu

Bomb Scare at Jaipur's Palace School Sparks Swift Response

The Palace School in Jaipur received a bomb threat via email, leading to a thorough police inspection. Founded by Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, the school was quickly searched by bomb disposal and dog squads, but no suspicious items were found.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-06-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 15:04 IST
Bomb Scare at Jaipur's Palace School Sparks Swift Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Palace School in Jaipur was the scene of a bomb scare, following an emailed threat received on Monday. Authorities acted swiftly, with school management alerting local law enforcement immediately.

Founded by Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, a figure rooted in Jaipur's royal lineage, the institution became a focus of intense security protocols.

Police dispatched bomb disposal and canine units to the campus for a comprehensive sweep, ultimately finding no evidence of explosive materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025