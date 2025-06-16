Left Menu

Karnataka's New Socio-Educational Survey: A Step Towards Social Justice

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a new socio-educational and caste survey to address social justice, differing from the Centre's caste census. The state survey aims to assess the socio-economic and educational status of communities to inform welfare programs. The 2015 survey's unpublished data and controversy sparked the need for a new survey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davangere | Updated: 16-06-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 15:07 IST
Karnataka's New Socio-Educational Survey: A Step Towards Social Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka is set to embark on a new socio-educational and caste survey following an announcement by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, marking it as distinct from the Centre's forthcoming caste census.

Siddaramaiah emphasized that while the Centre's survey focuses solely on caste, Karnataka's initiative will encompass socio-economic and educational dimensions, driven by a commitment to social justice.

The need for updated data arises as the findings from a similar 2015 survey, clouded by controversy, were never officially released. The new survey aims to gather comprehensive data to support effective welfare policies for marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025