Karnataka's New Socio-Educational Survey: A Step Towards Social Justice

Karnataka is set to embark on a new socio-educational and caste survey following an announcement by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, marking it as distinct from the Centre's forthcoming caste census.

Siddaramaiah emphasized that while the Centre's survey focuses solely on caste, Karnataka's initiative will encompass socio-economic and educational dimensions, driven by a commitment to social justice.

The need for updated data arises as the findings from a similar 2015 survey, clouded by controversy, were never officially released. The new survey aims to gather comprehensive data to support effective welfare policies for marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)