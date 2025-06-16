Karnataka's New Socio-Educational Survey: A Step Towards Social Justice
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a new socio-educational and caste survey to address social justice, differing from the Centre's caste census. The state survey aims to assess the socio-economic and educational status of communities to inform welfare programs. The 2015 survey's unpublished data and controversy sparked the need for a new survey.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka is set to embark on a new socio-educational and caste survey following an announcement by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, marking it as distinct from the Centre's forthcoming caste census.
Siddaramaiah emphasized that while the Centre's survey focuses solely on caste, Karnataka's initiative will encompass socio-economic and educational dimensions, driven by a commitment to social justice.
The need for updated data arises as the findings from a similar 2015 survey, clouded by controversy, were never officially released. The new survey aims to gather comprehensive data to support effective welfare policies for marginalized communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Celebrating the Legacy of Karunanidhi: A Champion of Tamil and Social Justice
Economic Data Collection Hit by Staffing Shortages
Telangana Cabinet Expansion: Social Justice in Focus
Telangana's Cabinet Expansion: A Push for Social Justice
Telangana Cabinet Expansion: New Faces, Social Justice Emphasized