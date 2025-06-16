Viral Video Sparks Outrage: Bike Taxi Rider Slaps Woman in Broad Daylight

An altercation between a Rapido bike taxi rider and a woman passenger has sparked outrage after a video emerged showing the rider slapping the woman. The incident occurred in Jayanagar on Saturday when the woman, a jewellery shop saleswoman, raised concerns over the rider's rash driving.

The confrontation began when the passenger reportedly stepped off the bike mid-ride after the driver allegedly violated traffic signals. An argument ensued, with the situation escalating to the rider slapping the passenger, causing her to fall. The altercation was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread condemnation.

Despite the violent encounter, the woman declined to file an official complaint, prompting police to issue a Non-Cognizable Report. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Lokesh B Jagalasar confirmed that the rider is currently being questioned and assured that legal action would follow as per the law.

