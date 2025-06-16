Tragic Electrocution: Farmer Falls Victim to Illegal Trap in Kerala

In a tragic incident in Kerala's Alappuzha district, a 68-year-old farmer named Sivankutty was electrocuted by an illegal wild boar trap, allegedly set by his neighbor. The event occurred on Monday morning as the farmer made his way to his farmland, necessitating a crossing through his neighbor's property.

According to the police, the trap had been installed to catch wild boars but resulted in a fatal outcome when the farmer inadvertently came in contact with it. The neighbor, who initially assisted in taking the victim to the hospital, mysteriously went missing following the incident.

The police have launched a manhunt to locate the missing neighbor, while the victim's body has been sent to the Government Medical College Hospital in Alappuzha for a postmortem examination.