Activist Calls for Suspension of Helicopter Services on Chardham Yatra Route

Social activist Anoop Nautiyal has called on the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to cease helicopter operations on the Chardham Yatra route for the entire pilgrimage season. He stresses the urgent need for establishing infrastructure that ensures safe flying in the treacherous Himalayan terrain.

Nautiyal pointed out in his social media post that five helicopter crashes have occurred in the past six weeks, urging the DGCA to use this time to develop crucial aero safety infrastructure. Highlighting the lack of air traffic control, radar, and real-time weather updates, Nautiyal warned that both pilots and pilgrims' lives are at risk.

The activist described it as 'suicidal' to operate flights without adequate infrastructure, claiming pilots are essentially flying blind amid rapidly changing weather conditions. The recent crash of an Aryan Aviation helicopter, which resulted in seven fatalities, including a pilot and a toddler, has led to a temporary suspension of helicopter services on the Yatra route.