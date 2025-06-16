Left Menu

Activist Calls for Suspension of Helicopter Services on Chardham Yatra Route

Anoop Nautiyal urges the DGCA to suspend helicopter operations on the Chardham Yatra route due to recent crashes. He insists on building suitable infrastructure for safe flying amid challenging Himalayan conditions, highlighting the risks to pilots and pilgrims from inadequate ATC and weather support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 16-06-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 15:54 IST
Activist Calls for Suspension of Helicopter Services on Chardham Yatra Route
  • Country:
  • India

Social activist Anoop Nautiyal has called on the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to cease helicopter operations on the Chardham Yatra route for the entire pilgrimage season. He stresses the urgent need for establishing infrastructure that ensures safe flying in the treacherous Himalayan terrain.

Nautiyal pointed out in his social media post that five helicopter crashes have occurred in the past six weeks, urging the DGCA to use this time to develop crucial aero safety infrastructure. Highlighting the lack of air traffic control, radar, and real-time weather updates, Nautiyal warned that both pilots and pilgrims' lives are at risk.

The activist described it as 'suicidal' to operate flights without adequate infrastructure, claiming pilots are essentially flying blind amid rapidly changing weather conditions. The recent crash of an Aryan Aviation helicopter, which resulted in seven fatalities, including a pilot and a toddler, has led to a temporary suspension of helicopter services on the Yatra route.

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025