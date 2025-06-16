Bike Taxi Dispute Leads to Viral Slap Video

A Rapido bike taxi rider is seen in a viral video assaulting a woman passenger following an argument over alleged rash driving, according to police reports.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday, involved a woman employed at a jewelry shop in Jayanagar who confronted the rider mid-ride, leading to a heated dispute.

Police have recorded a Non-Cognizable Report as the woman refused to file a formal complaint. Authorities await her statement for further investigation, and the rider faces possible legal consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)