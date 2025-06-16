Robert Vadra Summoned Again in UK Arms Consultant Money Laundering Case

In an ongoing probe into a high-profile money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh summons to Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The businessman is scheduled for questioning regarding his alleged involvement in a scheme connected to Sanjay Bhandari, a UK-based arms consultant.

Official sources revealed that Vadra, who had previously skipped an appearance due to illness, is set to present himself before federal authorities on June 17. This case, which is being investigated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), adds to the list of cases Vadra is embroiled in, including a separate probe into a 2008 land deal in Haryana.

The ED's efforts to build a robust case against Vadra come amid international challenges, as a UK court recently refused an Indian government appeal in an extradition case against Bhandari. Allegations include Vadra's purported financial involvement in the renovation of a London property, claims Vadra dismisses as politically motivated.

