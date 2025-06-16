Left Menu

Robert Vadra to Face Fresh ED Summons in UK Consultant Case

The Enforcement Directorate has issued a new summons to Robert Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, for questioning in a money laundering case linked to UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari. The investigation involves alleged financial irregularities, with Vadra previously denying the claims as politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 16:59 IST
Robert Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Robert Vadra, the spouse of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, for questioning in connection to a money laundering probe involving UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari. The agency expects Vadra to appear on June 17 for a statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Vadra was initially summoned for questioning on June 10 but failed to attend due to flu-like symptoms. His lawyer affirmed his readiness to cooperate with the investigation before or after his travel plans later in the month. The ED aims to record Vadra's statement and potentially file a chargesheet in the case.

The investigation connects Vadra to property in London, ostensibly acquired and renovated using funds directed by him. Vadra, however, refutes any ownership of the property, attributing the allegations to political tactics. The agency continues to probe other money laundering allegations involving Vadra in cases linked to land deals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

