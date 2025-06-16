Rapido Rider Caught on Camera: Assault Incident Goes Viral

In a shocking incident, a Rapido bike taxi rider allegedly slapped a woman passenger following an altercation over rash driving. The confrontation, caught on camera, has rapidly gone viral on social media, prompting police involvement.

The incident took place on June 13 in Jayanagar when the woman, a saleswoman at a jewelry shop, confronted the driver mid-ride, accusing him of unsafe driving and signal jumping. An argument ensued, resulting in the rider allegedly slapping her, causing her to fall.

The police faced initial reluctance from the woman in filing a formal complaint. However, a case was finally registered against the accused under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities are investigating, and the accused is being questioned for legal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)